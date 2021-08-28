The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

TODAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, downtown Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m., in the large parking lot downtown on Hudson Street. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Second and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Introduction to Shotgun 5-Stand: 8 to 10 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road, Buckner, 816-249-3194. This program is designed for those who have had some experience with shotguns. The program covers safety, appropriate guns and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout. Firearms and ammunition will be provided or you can bring your own.

Wildlife, Remarkable Rodents: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, This program is designed for all ages. Come learn about Missouri’s remarkable rodents. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 11 a.m. to noon, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This is a walk-in program for those 2 and older. In this story hour, you will meet birds, mammals and all sorts of magnificent creatures.

Primitive Skills, Turn up the Heat: 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This program is designed for persons ages 8 and older. This program will explain the history and techniques of primitive fire starting. Before the invention of matches, people relied on natural resources to start a fire for survival. Come and see whether you could survive without modern fire-starting methods. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for this program.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 816-373-0221 for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice but tours of the grounds are available. Call 816-254-9929 to arrange for a tour.