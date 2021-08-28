Street not intended as a 'speedway'

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 23-28, 1971:

• “CAR LEAVES DESTRUCTIVE TRAIL ALONG ‘SPEEDWAY’” – They call it “The Speedway,” Pete Felden says. It’s not really a race track, but apparently it is used by youths and some adults as one, and it’s right in the middle of the city.

Felden called The Examiner this morning to express his anger and frustration over traffic on East 35th.

He had good reason to be angry. Last night, at about 2 a.m., a car driven by a Kansas City youth, apparently at a high speed, knocked down two large trees in his yard. The car continued on and damaged two cars in the driveway.

If this was just this one instance, though, Felden says. He wouldn’t be so mad. But last night’s crash was only the last in a long string of continuing accidents along East 35th.

• “INDUSTRIAL PARK NEED IN COUNTY, CITIES TOLD” – Failure of a new industry in Independence recently was due to the city’s “not being ready for industrial growth,” William R. Chappelow told members of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night.

Chappelow, president of the Association for Industrial Development, a nonprofit corporation formed to aid in bringing new industry to Independence, said one of several reasons the R.T. French Co. Chose Springfileld, Mo., for the site of a new plant rather than Independence was “because we lacked a variety of sites to choose from.”

The AID group is raising $250,000 to be used as a revolving fund in purchasing industrial park sites and developing them in order to attract industry.

The French company, manufacturers of mustard and related products, was interested in Independence “as the prime area in Greater Kansas City because of the labor market here,” Chappelow said.

• “METRIC SYSTEM INCHES UP ON US” (an editorial) – We Americans are too busy “Americanizing” the rest of the world to realize that at times it may be necessary to adjust our customs to those of others. Conversion to the metric system is one example. Going metric, after all, means we must give up a part of our Anglo-Saxon heritage.

The National Bureau of Standards recently issued a reporting urging the nation go “predominantly, though not exclusively, metric” over the next 10 years.

The NBS study notes that the United States is the last major bastion of the inch-pound system. Great Britain is slowly going metric, Australia has begun and Canada, which has been waiting on the United States, intends to go metric, too.

Since 1866, the metric system has been legal in this country, and even back in 1821, then Secretary of State John Quincy Adams extolled its benefits.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 22-27, 1921:

• “AIN’T WE GOT FUN?” – From the sizzle of “hot dogs” and smell of flying waffles to the “Ice Cold Sody Pop” and ice cream cones it is all there at the Independence Fair which began today.

The booths are rapidly being put in order. The chicken tent is full of fine fat hens and roosters each confident of the blue ribbon.

In the fancy work department the ladies are spreading out the quilts and centerpieces.

The horses are trying their paces around the race track.

Everybody is working with a will to have the finest fair yet and the general sentiment at the fair grounds this morning seems to be “Ain’t We Got Fun?”

• “CHICKEN CULLING DAY” – Miss Florence Carvin, who returned yesterday to Independence after spending a three-weeks' vacation in Wisconsin, has announced that Tuesday will be “Chicken Culling Day” in Jackson County.

Three culls for three different kinds of breeds will be made in the morning, the first of the culls to be at the farm of Homer Linger, county chairman of the poultry project of the farm bureau of Jackson County. In the afternoon the meeting will be held in the office of the farm bureau at the city hall in Independence.

“It is necessary to get organization and co-operation if we are to place the flocks of the county on as high a paying basis as they should be,” Miss Carvin said.

“In order to get more poultry examined we will endeavor to have persons from every community in the county attend the meeting Tuesday and learn how the work is done, so that they may assist their neighbors who are not able to attend the meeting, to cull their flocks, if they are called on to do so.”

• “PUTTING IN ALFALFA” – Hundreds of acres of alfalfa are being sown in Jackson County this month to take the place of the meadows that were killed out in the spring by the late freezes. As one travels the roads he may often see a field that is plowed and worked down in shape for a seedbed. The last half of August is the time during which most of the new crops in this county are started.