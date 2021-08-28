Driver dies in wreck on U.S. 24 in Independence

By The Examiner staff

One person died in a three-vehicle crash late Friday night on U.S. 24 in Independence.

Police say it happened about 11:30 p.m. A westbound Ford Explorer crossed the centerline and hit a Subaru head-on. The Explorer then struck a Chrysler mini-van, overturned and came to rest on its side.

The driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the mini-van what taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers in the Subaru were injured and were treated at the scene.