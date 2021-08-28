Further discussion of quarry planned

By The Examiner staff

The city of Sugar Creek has continued public hearing regarding plans for a limestone quarry until Sept. 16. The hearing started Thursday, and numerous citizens voiced their displeasure about the project.

Citizens generally raised concerns about dust pollution, excessive noise, heavy trucks moving along a narrow local road, particularly at the same time as school buses, and whether blasting might affect the aquifer from which Independence draws its water. Sugar Creek and other cities in Eastern Jackson County are wholesale customers of Independence water.

The Sept. 16 hearing is at the Mike Onka Community Hall.

Central Plains Cement, formerly LaFarge, is asking for a zoning change to allow the plans at 18301 E. Courtney-Atherton Road to go ahead. In addition, Central Plains Cement would need a city permit. That’s also up for a hearing Sept. 16.

The Sugar Creek Planning and Zoning Commission heard Thursday from all citizens who signed up to speak, but after about two hours, representatives from Central Plains and partner companies still hadn't been able to answer questions or give rebuttal to testimony.

Thursday's meeting, which packed Onka Hall, also was available on Zoom, and a couple of citizens addressed the commission via Zoom, but that will not be available when the public hearing resumes in September.

The proposed quarry site is in the area of the bluff looking out over the Missouri River. It’s northeast of the Courtney Ridge landfill visible from Missouri 291. It’s southeast of LaBenite Park and south of the Liberty Bend Conservation Area, across from the railroad tracks.