Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows: 

Elks Lodge: 100 N.E. Brizendine Road, inspected Aug. 6. 

• The ice machine had a slimy residue. Ice machine was cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site. 

Pizza Hut: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6. 

• Noticed a black buildup on the reach-in cooler gasket. Correct by Oct. 5. 

Casey’s General Store: 2900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11. No violations found. 

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug 11. No violations found. 

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 11. No violations found. 

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11. 

• Floors under equipment had debris and buildup. 

• Grease buildup under fryers. 

• Drain by sink had accumulation of debris. 

• Door in walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris buildup. 

• Observed dust buildup on the vents in the lobby and kitchen. REPEAT. 

• Correct all violations by Oct. 10. 

China One: 2005 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11. 

• Noticed a bag of onions on the floor. CORRECTED on site. Manager placed the onions on a shelf. 

• Noticed the handwashing sink had dishes in the basin. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the dishes. 

• Noticed that the handles were touching the food. CORRECTED on site. Manager removed the scoops. 

Casey’s General Store: 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 12. 

• No drying provision located at the hand sink in the kitchen area. CORRECTED. Paper towels were supplied. 

• Observed buildup on the back under hand of the drink station. Correct by Oct. 11. 