Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Elks Lodge: 100 N.E. Brizendine Road, inspected Aug. 6.

• The ice machine had a slimy residue. Ice machine was cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

Pizza Hut: 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 6.

• Noticed a black buildup on the reach-in cooler gasket. Correct by Oct. 5.

Casey’s General Store: 2900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11. No violations found.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 1700 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug 11. No violations found.

Waffle House: 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 11. No violations found.

Popeye’s: 727 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11.

• Floors under equipment had debris and buildup.

• Grease buildup under fryers.

• Drain by sink had accumulation of debris.

• Door in walk-in cooler had accumulation of food debris buildup.

• Observed dust buildup on the vents in the lobby and kitchen. REPEAT.

• Correct all violations by Oct. 10.

China One: 2005 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 11.

• Noticed a bag of onions on the floor. CORRECTED on site. Manager placed the onions on a shelf.

• Noticed the handwashing sink had dishes in the basin. CORRECTED on site. Employee removed the dishes.

• Noticed that the handles were touching the food. CORRECTED on site. Manager removed the scoops.

Casey’s General Store: 2424 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 12.

• No drying provision located at the hand sink in the kitchen area. CORRECTED. Paper towels were supplied.

• Observed buildup on the back under hand of the drink station. Correct by Oct. 11.