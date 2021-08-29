Jackson County legislators urged to keep mask mandate

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When Jackson County legislators gather Monday to consider extending the mask mandate for indoor public spaces, they will have in hand a lengthy county Health Department report recommending an extension and offering a snapshot of the late-summer COVID-19 surge.

“The Jackson County Health Department strongly supports the extension of an Order requiring masks in all indoor places within Eastern Jackson County until the County is no longer experiencing ‘High’ or ‘Substantial’ levels of community transmission as indicated by the CDC,” the department states.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify every county in Missouri – and much of the rest of the country – as an area of high community transmission of COVID-19. Eastern Jackson County outside Independence has a transmission rate three times higher than the CDC’s threshold for high transmission.

The department adds, “Additionally, such an order (a mask mandate) is necessary to provide relief to local hospitals and to alter the curve of the Kansas City Metropolitan’s latest COVID-19.” The Health Department says the area’s low vaccination rate compounds the challenges.

The Legislature meets at 9:30 a.m. at the downtown Courthouse and has set aside time to hear public comments on the mask mandate, which County Executive Frank White Jr. imposed early this month.

White is asking the Legislature to extend the order to Oct. 7.

The order is for both those who are vaccinated and those who are not. It applies to Jackson County outside Independence and Kansas City, which have their own health departments and can take public-health measures on their own. Kansas City has a mask mandate; Independence does not.

Masking is one of several ongoing steps the CDC recommends and the Health Department outlines in its report. Others are getting the vaccine, washing your hands frequently, covering up coughs and sneezes, and observing social distancing.

“Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters puts you at a higher risk for COVID-19,” the report says, and it recommends avoiding indoor spaces “that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible.”

The department also stressed the need for schools to be active in slowing the virus.

“The goal of the Jackson County Health Department, American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Children’s Mercy is for students to be in person for school during the 2021/2022 school year,” the report says. “In order to do this safety and to avoid disruptions to the learning environment, schools must employ a multi-layered approach of mitigation strategies including universal mask wearing for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

The report underlines the rise in cases among children.

“Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases in children has steadily increased since the beginning of July,” it says. “After declining in early summer, child cases have seen a fourfold increase from July 22, 2021, through August 15, 2021, rising from about 38,000 cases per week to 180,000 cases per week.”

The Health Department also outlines the surge in COVID cases with the Delta variant and the stress that’s putting on Kansas City area hospitals:

• “In Eastern Jackson County (outside Independence), 7-case rate per 100,000 persons was 306.06 per 100,000 on Aug. 25, 2021,” the report says. “This remains 3 times higher than the upper threshold of ‘High’ classification defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” Those figures do not include Independence.

• On Aug. 18, hospitals in the region “exceeded record ICU peak capacity,” the report says. The previous record was last November.

• COVID cases alone accounted for 10 percent of hospital cases on Aug. 6, and that’s jumped to 15.9 percent. As of Aug. 25, six hospitals in the county reported “under 5 percent capacity to accept new patients.”

• Increased hospital volumes are affecting EMS service. More hospitals certified to handle “time critical diagnosis” cases – stroke, heart attack – are having to turn away more cases. That delays care in the case at hand and keeps EMTs tied up and unable to respond to the next case.