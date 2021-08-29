Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Aug. 30, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Breaded fish, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, spinach, fruit mix, wholegrain bread.

• Tuesday: Riblett/barbecue sauce, peas and carrots, coleslaw with vinegar dressing, pears and strawberries, wholegrain hamburger bun.

• Wednesday: Beef stew with vegs, salad with tomato and carrots, banana, corn muffin.

• Thursday: Chicken patty, potatoes O’Brien, broccoli, watermelon, wholegrain hamburger bun.

• Friday: Closed

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions that govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Baked chicken and avocado sandwich, sweet potato wedges, pasta salad, orange.

• Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken salad, salad mix and tomatoes, three-bean salad, tropical fruit.

• Wednesday: Chili dogs, California blend, sun chips, diced peaches.

• Thursday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, Garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges.

• Friday: Ham and beans, winter vegetables, cornbread, tropical fruit.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Creole chicken thighs, rice, applesauce, dessert.

• Tuesday: Chili mac, cauliflower w/cheese, dessert.

• Wednesday: Barbecued pulled pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.