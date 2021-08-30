Donations badly needed, blood groups say

By The Examiner staff

Both the Community Blood Center and the American Red Cross have announced that Jackson County is in a blood emergency.

The Community Blood Center says the local supply has dropped to less than three days’ worth of readily available blood. Donations have also dropped in recent weeks.

Several blood drives have been scheduled in the area.

American Red Cross: To make an appointment, visit Redcrossblood.org, call 800-REDCROSS or enable the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. The Red Cross has scheduled the following local blood drives.

• Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Heritage Biologics Inc., 255 N.W. Victoria Drive, Lee’s Summit.

• Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence.

• Sept. 14, 2 to 6 p.m., First Bible Baptist Church, 1441 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, Blue Springs.

• Sept. 14, 1 to 6 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

Community Blood Center:

• Sept. 11, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 W. Walnut, Independence. To donate at this drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter the Group Code:EH1H.

• Sept. 20, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36 Terrace S., Independence. To donate at this drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: UU.

• September 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., city of Independence blood drive, Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. To donate at this drive, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code VN.

If you have any questions or difficulty making your appointment, call Dawn at 816-352-2342.