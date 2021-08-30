Independence issues COVID exposure warning from Aug. 16 council meeting

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The city of Independence issued an exposure warning Monday for anyone who attended the Aug. 16 City Council meeting after the city's Health Department learned of at least one positive COVID-19 case from people in attendance.

The council meeting that evening was packed for more than half the time, as many people citizens attended to voice their opinion or listen regarding a proposed mask mandate. Shortly after the council voted against the mandate, Mayor Eileen Weir called a recess, during which many citizens left.

“All individuals in attendance at this meeting who were in the chamber were likely exposed and should get tested, especially if showing any symptoms of COVID-19,” the city said in a release.

Monday marked two weeks since the meeting – the time period often used for quarantines for possible exposure because it generally is the end of the incubation period from exposure to the onset of symptoms.

Besides regular city officials and department leaders, several police officers and firefighters attended the meeting, as the council also voted on police and fire service ballot issues. The council also discussed and voted down a band on conversion therapy.

Because of the packed chambers, a few people watched the council meeting via video feed in a meeting room just off the lobby. The person with the positive case was not reported to have been in the overflow room, a city spokesperson said.