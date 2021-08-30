Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, call 816-325-7019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Labor Day, Santa-Cali-Gon Festival vaccine clinic, 108 S. Liberty St., Independence. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna vaccines. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration required.

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Tuesday, Aug. 31, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reading Rocket, Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be offered. No appointment needed.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/