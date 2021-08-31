Many cats in need of adoption

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has many cats that need good homes. Our shelter is packed! There is a large population of homeless cats. ABF is doing their best to rehome some of these cats.

Sadly, many people do not spay or neuter their cats. This results in litters of kittens being dumped in neighborhoods or at local rescues. The lack of responsibility of cat owners leads to too many cats and not enough homes.

The good thing about cats is that they are low-maintenance pets. Cats can be free fed and given fresh water once a day. Depending on how many cats one has, litter boxes can be cleaned just once a day. A multiple-cat household can be easier as they keep busy playing with each other. Indoor cats are healthier so that means fewer vet bills. A shot from a water bottle will teach a cat where to sharpen its claws. Caring for cats can be easy; not to mention how much entertainment they provide.

Stella is a beautiful, muted calico who is 1 year old. She is a sweet, demure girl who is shy. Stella enjoys laying on her cat tree and has a sweet purr.

Sparkle is a gorgeous Siamese mix who is almost 3 years old. She has beautiful blue eyes. Sparkle was given up by her owner who could not keep her. She is still adjusting to her new environment. Sparkle likes to snuggle with other cats and enjoys being petted.

Both girls will make great family members for the right family. If you are interested in adopting one of these girls, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.