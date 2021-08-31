Cheers for a rolling piece of history

By The Examiner staff

The Big Boy arrived in Independence right on schedule early Tuesday evening.

It's on display Wednesday at Union Station before the final leg of its goodwill tour takes it back to its base in Cheyenne, Wyo,

Hundreds of people waited at the Truman Depot for the 5:10 p.m. arrival of the Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014. Its distinctive – and loud – whistle repeatedly announced its arrival.

It left on schedule at 5:40, headed for Union Station in Kansas City for the night. It's on display Wednesday and leaves at 8 a.m. Thursday for points west, arriving in Cheyenne Sept. 7.

No. 4014 has been on a monthlong goodwill tour through 10 states. The engine, originally in service from 1941 to 1961, is distinctive in that it’s 132 feet long.

Big Boys were built exclusively for the UP, which had 25 of them. No. 4014 was retired after more than 1 million miles of service. The railroad acquired it from a California museum in 2013 and restored it to working order, a process that took years.