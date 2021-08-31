'Crisis mode' in Missouri veterans nursing homes

Kurt Erickson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — Despite being in a "crisis mode," the state agency that operates nursing homes for Missouri's military veterans will not see a funding increase in the coming months to help it stay afloat.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the administration does not anticipate calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on a midyear budget adjustment that could help the Missouri Veterans Commission address a staffing shortage that has created a waiting list at its facilities affecting at least 300 veterans.

"A special session is not planned," Kelli Jones told the Post-Dispatch on Monday.

Her comment came after Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten told the commission earlier Monday that there was still a possibility that a special session could occur this fall.

"There are discussions going on, and nothing has been finalized yet," Karsten said.

The commission has been meeting monthly to address budget concerns that have roiled the agency for more than a year.

Six of the state's seven nursing homes for veterans are not admitting new residents because of an ongoing staffing shortage linked to dismally low pay rates.

Commission Chairman Kelly McClelland said the current budget situation is hampering the agency's ability to serve its mission. He said the homes are operating in a "crisis mode" because of high turnover among nursing staff.

In one category of nurses, the turnover rate is over 100% in the past year.

"There needs to be action taken. We cannot continue to provide care with all the caregivers coming in and leaving," McClelland said. "These numbers are very awakening to me. This has to be addressed."

"It's a serious matter that needs to be addressed," McClelland said.

The commission's pay rate for certain nurses is $7.70 an hour less than what they can get in private facilities for doing the same work.

"That is a huge amount of difference. I understand why they would want to go elsewhere. That could cover the cost of child care," said Sen. Jill Schupp, who is a member of the commission.

The commission is seeking an infusion of $5 million to help boost worker pay, arguing that the continued operation of the homes is "at risk" if current funding levels are not increased.

But, without a special session by the Legislature, the earliest the money will arrive is in January if lawmakers move quickly on the shortfall.

In addition to pressing for a special session, the commission also faces a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the union representing workers at the nursing facility in Warrensburg. Council 72 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is asking a judge to force the commission to address staffing woes in Warrensburg.

Missouri Veterans Commission Operations Director Melissa Skinner told the commission in late July that reductions in the agency's budget have affected all aspects of the homes, ranging from the quality of food to the placement of a cap on the number of veterans the homes can serve.

The homes in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Cameron, Warrensburg, St. James and Mount Vernon have consolidated some units to combat the ongoing staffing shortages. While the homes have the capacity to serve 1,200 veterans, the current population is hovering near 700.

In 2020, the commission initially convinced the Parson administration that it deserved an additional $3 million to boost the pay of more than 500 employees who work at the seven nursing homes.

But, when Parson, a military veteran, unveiled his proposed spending plan in 2020, there was no money for the raises.

At the time, budget officials said additional funding was on hold during the ramp-up of the state's medical marijuana program. But the money from pot taxes amounts to just $4.7 million so far, which is not enough to close the revenue gap facing the commission.

Under the constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana, application fees from businesses and a 4% tax on medical marijuana sales are supposed to go to the Department of Health and Senior Services for it to administer the program.

The remaining money is supposed to be transferred to the Missouri Veterans' Health and Care Fund.