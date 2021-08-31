Police looking for two in missing-person case

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to try to find a woman missing for more than two weeks, and they now also are seeking a missing man possibly connected to the woman.

Police are looking for Lexee Beckett, 26, who has not had contact with her family since Aug. 12. The department said Tuesday they now are also looking for Zachary Daniels, 23, who has not had contact with family since July 27 and is reported to be Beckett's boyfriend.

Beckett is described as 5-foot-4 and about 115 pounds and sometimes uses names Hunter or Megan. She is known to stay anywhere from the Worlds of Fun amusement park to Harrisonville. Police said Daniels' father contacted IPD after learning of Beckett's disappearance, as Daniels had not contacted family for more than a month.

Any person with information about Beckett's or Daniels' location or how IPD can get in contact with them should call 816-325-7300 or IPD Tips line at 816-325-7777.