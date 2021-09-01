Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant: 3738 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 11.

• A drink container without both a lid and a straw were found on the back prep table.

• Two-door make table cooler unable to maintain a temperature of 41 degrees F or below because lid had been removed. When the lid was placed back on the cooler, the temperature came down.

• Unsealed sheet rock found in bar area.

• Floor beneath the Pepsi cooler and the floor of the walk-in cooler found to be dirty.

• Thermometers could not be found in cook line coolers.

Autentico California Tacos: 19520 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 12.

• Observed employee fill a blender with water in the hand sink.

• Dirty pan containing sugar found on shelf with canned goods.