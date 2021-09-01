Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Casey’s General Store: 1251 Route AA, inspected Aug. 9.

• Floors under shelving in the walk-in cooler had accumulation of debris.

• Floors in the back had accumulation of buildup.

• Fryer vent hood in the kitchen has dust and grease buildup. REPEAT.

• Fountain machine had grime buildup underneath by nozzles. REPEAT.

• Gaskets to the reach-in cooler prep table had accumulation of food debris and black buildup.

• Observed frost buildup along the door and alongside the shelf in walk-in freezer.

• Accumulation of ice buildup was observed under the fan in the walk-in beer cooler.

• Observed hose in the mop sink without an air gap. CORRECTED on site.

• Five food handlers did not have food-handler permit. Correct by Sept. 8.

• All violations other than food handler permit must be corrected by Oct 8.

Cheezteak Company: 1452 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Aug. 13.

• The make table is at 58 degrees F and all product inside was ranging from 54 to 58 degrees F. All product has been discarded. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by Aug. 9.

• There is no thermometer in the reach-in cooler. Correct by Oct. 4.

Casey’s General Store: 101 S. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Aug. 19.

• Observed chemicals stored on the shelf near food. Chemicals were moved to a designated area. CORRECTED ON SITE.

• Observed dried-up spilled milk in the milk cooler.

• There was no handwashing signage in the restroom. Inspector provided signage. CORRECTED ON SITE.