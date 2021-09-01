Prison sentence for Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

An Oak Grove man convicted of killing a woman in an Independence apartment three years ago will spend 35 years in prison.

A Jackson County judge on Wednesday sentenced David Harris, 21, to 25 years for second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the shooting death of Mary Schmitz, 20, in September 2018, plus 10 years for first-degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting another person in the same incident.

After a jury found Harris guilty July 1, Harris tried to escape from the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence but was quickly captured nearby. According to the prosecutor’s office, Harris broke through the back door of the courthouse after he apparently removed his leg brace in the restroom. That incident remains under review for possible further charges.

According to court records, Independence police officers were sent to an apartment complex near U.S. 40 and Phelps Road on a report of shots fired. Through a window they saw Schmitz dead on the floor, and after other occupants came out of the apartment they found the second shooting victim in a bedroom, as well as a dead dog. Shortly after, officers did a pedestrian check several blocks away across Interstate 70 on a person matching the suspect description given by the second shooting victim.

That person, later identified as Harris, told police he’d been in a fight with that victim at the apartment and shot Schmitz during that fight. He told police he ran away and threw the gun in the woods.

A co-defendant in the case, Michael Lora of Blue Springs, faces similar charges and is scheduled for trial Nov. 1.