Blue Springs council removes city administrator

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

After 16 years, Eric Johnson is out as city administrator in Blue Springs.

The City Council, including Mayor Carson Ross, decided Wednesday “to go in another direction on leadership,” Ross said, and the city announced Thursday that the council had ended Johnson's contract.

Assistant City Administrator Christine Cates will lead day-to-day operations as acting administrator. The mayor and council will hire a search firm to help find a replacement for Johnson, who had been with the city since 1999 and became city administrator in 2005.

The council met in closed session Monday, after a work session discussing federal stimulus fund spending, for what Ross termed a performance review, then called a special closed session the next day for Wednesday, which the mayor said was a continuation of Monday's discussion.

Ross did not specify the council's reasons for firing Johnson but said “the council is united” about the decision.

According to city documents, the council on Monday voted 4-3 on to terminate Johnson's contract (five yes votes were required), then voted unanimously Wednesday. Ross and Council Members Ron Fowler and Galen Ericson initially voted no, that is, to keep Johnson. Jerry Kaylor, Chris Lievsay, Kent Edmondson and Susan Culpepper, who made the motion to terminate, voted yes.

Johnson was hired under Ross' predecessor Steve Steiner, but the mayor still lauded the departing administrator.

“We've accomplished a lot together,” Ross said. “I considered him a friend and will always consider him a friend.”

The council is to vote this month on the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, but Ross said the budget has essentially been completed and Johnson's departure shouldn't affect that.

Ross said Thursday he had no timetable to find a permanent replacement, but he and staff members would start discussions on a search firm after Labor Day weekend. He said he believes Blue Springs should attract a number of good candidates.

“It's a very successful administration already; we have a great team in place, and I have to give credit to Eric because he's the one that put that team together.”