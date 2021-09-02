Kansas City Public Library events

The Examiner

The Kansas City Public Library has many upcoming virtual events.

To attend, visit kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar. Click on the blue type listing the title of the event and follow directions. To RSVP for an event, click on the blue type listing of the title before the time of the event and then click on RSVP.

Ongoing

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. For families and children. Stories, songs and early learning skills are offered online on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m.

• Kids Café: 4 p.m., Trails West Branch Library, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence. This event will provide meals for children ages 1 to 18. Parents and guardians can follow the signs to a designated entrance where meals will be individually packed and ready for pickup. (Not offered on Labor Day.)

Sept. 5

• North-East Book Group Reads "Pride and Prejudice" – 2 p.m. This event does require an RSVP.

Sept. 7

• NickiFit-Cardio Kickboxing PLUS: 6:30 p.m. online. Designed for adults. This is a health/wellness exercise program online.

Sept. 8

• Make, Do, Tell Activities: 1 p.m. An online event for families and teens presented on the library’s Youth and Family Engagement You Tube page. Enjoy programs such as unboxing an ant farm and practicing the alphabet in sign language. .

• NickiFit-Body Sculpt: 6 p.m. online. This program is designed for adults and provides a health/wellness exercise program online.

• Readers for Social Justice Book Group Reads “Quiet, the Power of Introverts” – 7 p.m. This is an online book group. RSVP is required.

Sept. 9

• NikiFit-MixxedFit: 9 a.m.

• After Lunch Book Group Reads “The Book that Matters Most” – 3 p.m. This is an online book club. RSVP is required.

• Tech Tips with Tech Access: 5:30 p.m. online. The Tech Access team takes your questions about smartphones, computers, tablets or online and will work through the problem with you. RSVP is required to receive a link to connect with us the day of the event.

• NickiFit – ABSolutely Amazing Abs: 6:30 p.m. This is an online fitness event.

Sept. 10

• Staying Healthy at Home Gardening: 3 p.m. RSVP is required. Monica Miller, Nutrition Program Associate at MU Extension presents a lesson on gardening at home.