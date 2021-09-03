Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Santa-Cali-Gon Days: Noon to 11 Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission to the festival is free. SantaCaliGon is held on and around the Independence Square to celebrate the history of Independence as a 19th century jumping-off point for pioneers headed west. Events include music and entertainment on two stages; booths selling food, drink and other merchandise; and a carnival. More information at santacaligon.com.

Kansas City Irishfest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Crown Center. Music, dancing, shopping, Irish genealogy information, food and drink. Download the Irishfest app, with maps and schedules, at https://www.kcirishfest.com/p/tickets/download-the-app. Tickets are at https://www.kcirishfest.com/tickets.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.