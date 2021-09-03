Community calendar

The Examiner

THIS WEEKEND

Santa-Cali-Gon Days: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. Parking is free at the Community of Christ Auditorium at Walnut and River; shuttle rides to the festival are $1.

Santa-Cali-Gon is held on and around the Independence Square to celebrate the history of Independence as the 19th century starting point for three trails to the west. Activities and events include music and entertainment on two stages; multiple booths selling food, drink and other merchandise; and a carnival. For a map of the event locations, along with descriptions of events, visit santacaligon.com.

Kansas City Irishfest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Crown Center. Music, dancing, shopping, Irish genealogy information, food and drink.

Download the Irishfest app, with maps and schedules, at

https://www.kcirishfest.com/p/tickets/download-the-app.

Buy tickets at https://www.kcirishfest.com/tickets.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, downtown. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Buckner Farmers’ Market: 7 to 11 a.m., in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. This market is sponsored by the Buckner Chamber of Commerce. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays and Wednesdays until November 20. This market is held at the corner of 2nd and Douglas Streets in downtown Lee’s Summit. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by reservation (call 816-461-3491). For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.