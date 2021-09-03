Maskless Blue Springs restaurant ordered closed

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

After repeated customer complaints and warnings from county officials, the Jackson County Health Department closed Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs for repeated violations of the county's mask mandate.

According to a county release, health officials received multiple complaints about the business in the past two weeks and issued a warning and two tickets, as well as notice to the owner that failure to wear masks and post proper signs would lead to the restaurant’s food permit being revoked.

After three more complaints Friday morning, health officials ordered the business closed. The Health Department letter to Rae’s calls the restaurant “an imminent health hazard.”

“Not wearing masks and disinfecting properly is causing a significant threat to the health and safety of patrons in your establishment, by potentially exposing patrons to COVID-19,” the letter says.

One online review of the restaurant posted this week showed a hand-written sign posted on the door, disregarding the health order.

It read:

“This establishment

• Will not require our staff to work in masks.

• Does not honor the mask mandate.

• And will not deal with your mouth if you have a problem with this.”

Each use of the word “not” was underscored.

Since the county mask mandate went back into effect Aug. 9, the county has received more than 500 complaints and issued 86 warnings and 22 tickets for non-compliance. Rae's Cafe is the third business over the whole pandemic to have its license revoked for non-compliance.

Through the pandemic, enforcement of county health orders is complaint-based. Health officials visit places based on complaints received and issue a warning or ticket if they witness the violation in person. One warning is given before a ticket is issued.

County Administrator Troy Schulte said in the county’s release that despite multiple attempts to work the business, the owner “willingly continued to violate the health order.”

“It is clear by the number of complaints we received that people in our community are concerned about the spread of the virus and are holding others accountable to prevent further pain, sickness and death in our community,” he said. “Our order is in place to protect public health.”

According to county guidelines, Rae's can resume operations after a reinspection shows the reasons for closure no longer exist. Such an opportunity shall be offered “within a reasonable time, but more than 48 hours.”