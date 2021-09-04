Highlighting the dangers of drugs

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 1971:

• “’LET’S TALK DRUGS’ CENTER ON SQUARE” – Two young Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies have set up a “Let’s Talk Drugs” center on the Independence Square.

The two, Patrolman Jack Frazier and Deputy Linda Colgate, first woman deputy on the sheriff’s patrol, will talk drugs to anyone who wishes to find out more. On display at the center, located in an abandoned pawn shop, is a large assortment of drugs and drug equipment confiscated by the sheriff’s patrol.

“We’re here mostly just to answer questions, give advice, and show people what drugs are like,” Mrs. Colgate, a pretty redhead, said.

• “5 YOUTHS BOAST OF UNUSUAL FEAT” – Five 1971 Truman High School graduates are back from a nine-day trip to Colorado with an unusual feat to their credit – they climbed the “Neglected Gold Mine” in the Engineer Mountain area outside Durango.

In the party were Gary Autry, son of Mr. And Mrs. Calvin Autry; Charlie Franklin, son of Mr. And Mrs. Charles Franklin; Ken Moehlman, son of Mr. And Mrs. Ladue Moehlman; Steve Hargus, son of Mr. And Mrs. Logan Hargus, and Preston Fryatt, son of Mr. And Mrs. William Fryatt.

The last mule train made the trip in 1911, the boys learned, and numerous persons have tried to make the two-day climb. But the Independence boys are the only ones known to have reached their destination on foot from Hermosa Creek Canyon.

• “LIBRARY AT GRAIN VALLEY NOW OPEN” – The new Grain Valley branch of Mid-Continent Public Library is open for business in a brand new building located at 110 Front Street.

The 2,400-square foot unit starts with a book collection of 4,000. The new building is air-conditioned, carpeted, and besides books has 8 mm films, records and periodicals for library patrons. Another feature will be a teletype connecting with other Mid-Continent branches for the intra-loan of books and other requested materials.

• “SIX-MILE BAPTISTS SET DEDICATION CEREMONIES” – “The Lord’s been good to us” was the statement of the Rev. Harry Moore, pastor of the Six Mile Baptist Church on Blue Mills Road.

Rev. Moore said his congregation have a lot to be thankful for but they also have reason to congratulate themselves. Sunday, dedication services will be held in their brand new building, which replaces the Six Mile church destroyed by fire in January.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 3, 1921:

• “READY FOR SCHOOL WORK” – Schools open for work September 12. Enrollment for high school begins September 5.

The Senior High School recitations will begin at 8:30 and close at 3:20; lunch hour 11:50 to 1:00.

“Many pupils have been reviewing work during the summer months in order to be promoted with their class,” said Superintendent E.B. Street. “A few are expecting to make a grade of school work by special tutoring. In order to make such promotions regular and to organize all grades on an equal basis, it will be necessary to give written tests to all pupils above the second grade who desire promotion.”

“To the first and second grade pupils oral tests will be given in reading and numbers.”

• “STILL TRAVEL OLD TRAIL” – Santa Fe, N. Mex., August 28 – A hundred years ago Missourians traveled from Independence, Mo., to Santa Fe, N. Mex., a distance of 795 miles, in prairie schooners and in pack-horse caravans to sell their coarse articles of trade to the Indians and to return stocked with silver bullion and gold dust. Today they travel the same route in motor cars and by railway to find at the end a country as rich in history and art as it was in commerce in the earlier days.

Just as there stands at Sibley, Mo., a stone slab designating the beginning of the Old Santa Fe Trail, so there stands in the northeast corner of the town plaza in Santa Fe a similar stone with the inscription “The End Of The Santa Fe Trail, 1822-1879.”