Ten-mile float on the Missouri River planned

By The Examiner staff

Tuesday is the last day to sign up for a 10-mile sunset float on the Missouri River on Sept. 11.

The Magic of Sunset Float starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Platte Landing in Parkville and ends 10 miles downstream at Kaw Point.

This program is for adults.

There is a mandatory orientation class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The orientation is at W. Robert Aylward Education Pond, and participants will work on canoe strokes and will learn about the float.

For the float itself, participants will need to bring a simple dinner to eat during the float as well as bug spray and a flashlight. The Missouri Department of Conservation will supply canoes, life vests and training.

To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.