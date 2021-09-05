Independence retired teachers plan virtual gathering

By The Examiner staff

In lieu of its usual luncheon at the beginning of the school year, the Independence Retired School Personnel Association is holding a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Retired school personnel who are members of the association as well as those who are newly retired from the school district are invited to participate via Zoom, using the meeting ID, 885 9205 5167, and the passcode, 870488. For further questions, call 877-366-6782.

The Independence Retired School Personnel Association is the local branch of a statewide association of Missouri school district retirees.

One of its main goals is to provide assistance to those in need. In the past year, the statewide association donated the equivalent of $14.99 million in volunteer hours and food valued at $873,229 to various charities.

Locally, volunteer hours were provided to the Salvation Army, Tabitha’s Closet (an agency providing clothing to students in need), local food pantries, the Community Services League and Hillcrest Ministries. The association also recently raised $70,000 to help teachers fund special learning projects or educational equipment in their classrooms.

In addition, the association helps raise money for the Independence School District Foundation to provide scholarships.

In addition to its charitable activities, the association helps its own members with dental, vision, and other types of insurance and sponsors a credit union for school employees.