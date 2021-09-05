Timothy Lutheran Ministries offers support groups

By The Examiner staff

Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, is offering two support groups this fall: DivorceCare and GriefShare. GriefShare is being offered on Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the fireplace room at the church, offering support for those who have lost a loved one. Each session includes a DVD seminar and a group discussion. The program also uses a workbook and offers help with journaling and grief study.

DivorceCare will be offered for 13 weeks, beginning Sept. 13. Sessions will occur from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays at the church in room 102. These sessions include DVD seminars featuring experts on divorce and recovery. A one-time workshop, Surviving the Holidays, will be held on Nov. 15.

There is no charge for either program, but the cost of the workbook is $20. To register, contact Nancy Nowiszewski at 816-228-5300 or email her at nancyn@timothylutheran.com. Child care is available if requested in advance.