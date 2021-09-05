Tomstock returns with rock 'n' roll and relief

Bill Althaus

Timmy Craven walks off the stage at the seventh annual Tomstock, with sweat dripping down his face and soaking his leather outfit that fits the look of Vince Neil, Motley Crue's lead singer.

Craven is met by fans, event organizers Tom and Carman Duvall and Steve Rowley, and it's impossible to wipe the smile off the face of the man who provided Neil's vocals for "The Dirt," a Motley Crue bio-film that aired on Netflix.

"They're the best, the absolute best," said Rowley, whose wife Kiers died of cancer in 2018, which serves as the genesis for the celebration that raised $425,000 for The H8 Cancer Foundation.

Cravens cast a glance at Rowley, as his smile grows wider.

"You want to know who the best is?" asked Cravens, lead singer of Motley Inc., a Motley Crue tribute band. "You're looking at them."

He was pointing at the Duvalls and Rowley.

"We have about 12 or 15 gigs a year, and the first one we circle on our calendar is Tomstock. Nothing feels as good as watching the sun go down, the energy level go up and kick off this amazing event with some rock 'n’ roll. Honestly, it's one of my favorite nights of the year and definitely my favorite gig."

There was no Tomstock in 2020 because of the pandemic, but this year's event came back bigger and bolder.

"We didn't know what to expect this year, since we didn't have a Tomstock last year," said Duvall, "and this year, we had a few less people attend and raised nearly $100,000 more than last year."

And because sponsors, the Duvalls and Rowley pay for all expenses, that $425,000 total goes entirely to a variety of charities.

"It's all pretty amazing," Rowley said. "We work hard to make this a special night for everyone, because we want them to dig down in their pockets and make a donation. And this year, well, it's just incredible."

Tomstock began as a private party for a group of the Duvalls’ and Rowley's 450 closest friends in back in 2014. That year $74,100 was raised.

“I still can’t believe how big it’s become,” Duvall said from his home near Missouri 7 and Truman Road. “Back in 2014, we thought it would be fun to get a band, invite some friends over and maybe raise some money for cancer research or to help families who had financial needs.”

"We wanted to raise some money, and have some fun,” Rowley said, “and what better way to do that than have a concert and invite your friends?”

This is not the lone philanthropic endeavor for the Duvalls. They have been honored by the Truman Heartland Community Foundation as its humanitarians of the year. The foundation points out that they are best known for Tomstock, but also notes that Carman, a former principal in the Blue Springs School District, is a board member and past board chair of the Blue Springs Education Foundation Board, as well as being the founder of The Closet, which provides donated clothing to Blue Springs School District students.

The Duvalls have supported of the Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, and Carman been on its board since 2013. Specifically, they have supported Drumm Farm’s Compass program, which helps young people who have aged out of foster care make their a transition to independence as young adults.

Tom, president and CEO of TruckMovers, established the TruckMovers Charitable Foundation that gives to local nonprofits based on employee recommendations. He also is a former member of the Truman Heartland board.

While there were many special moments for the trio of organizers, one stood out.

Early on, Kiers would sing "Don't Stop Believin'," which always brought tears and a thunderous round of applause.

At this year's event, the Rowleys’ 15-year-old daughter Ella sang the song alongside members of the Arch Allies.

"Let's just say Ella is not the least bit inhibited," her ther said, chuckling. "But she got on stage, I was like 'She knows what she's doing up there!' She had a real stage presence and could really sing. It was a moment none of us will ever forget. It was like she was 15 going on 35."

Added Carman, "I've known Ella since she was 2 years old, and she got up there and started singing the same song her mom – my dear friend – sang years ago and it was just so special. She's 15 and she looked like a veteran. What a kid."

Another highlight was the raffle for a piece of art by Lee's Summit artist Gary Wilks, featuring Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

"So many people contributed to make this special," Tom said. "Holy cow! It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and that means we get to give funds to those who are dealing with cancer. And that's a great feeling."

Growth of Tomstock through the years

2014: $74,100 raised

2015: $108,717

2016: $151,354

2017: $192,797

2018: $259,144

2019: $330,089

2020: $96,671 (through donations; no event held)

2021: $425,000 (tentative)