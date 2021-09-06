A boost for local eviction aid

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County appears headed for a second round of financial aid, with federal funding, to help head off renter evictions among those struggling because of the pandemic.

So far more than 1,500 families in Eastern Jackson County have been helped.

County Executive Frank White Jr. Is recommending that the County Legislature approve another $6 million under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The money is for Jackson County outside Kansas City. Congress approved the funding earlier this year.

So far, the county has distributed $6.11 million to help 1,578 households at an average of $3,873. That’s to get families caught up on rent and utilities. With rare exceptions, the money is paid directly to landlords and utility providers.

“We wanted to see ... how the first rollout went. By and large, I think the county administration is very pleased that this money has been out the door,” County Administrator Troy Shulte told county legislators last month.

The county has used the Community Services League, based in Independence, as well as the United Way of Greater Kansas City to distribute the money, a portion of which has gone to intercede in the eviction cases in court.

Doug Cowan, CSL president and CEO, said the rental assistance has kept families in their homes, helped landlords and generally strengthened neighborhoods.

“There is a lot of good that has come out of this program,” he told legislators last month.

Because CSL and the United Way have processed applications and gotten the money committed within the federal government’s tight timelines, the county was in position for more funding when Washington reallocated funds unspent elsewhere, Schulte said.