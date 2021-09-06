Missouri Department of Conservation events

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering virtual and in-person events during September.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be done by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events. If you have questions, call the nature center where the program will be held.

Sept. 8

• Babes in the Woods: Hoppers and Flyers: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is for children up to 3. Play down near the pond and on the prairie. Explore using butterfly nets to learn about the life cycles of frogs and butterflies. Registration is required for the children, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 11

• Fishing Skills: Family Fishing: 9 to11:30 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required. Learn some fishing basics, then practice your new skills. Equipment and worms provided.

• Discover Nature – Snakes Slithering in September: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. For all ages. Registration is required.

Sept. 16

• Native Plants at Noon (virtual): 12 to 1 p.m. Tour the native landscape at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A live look at native plants of interest throughout the year. This program is a partnership with Deep Roots. Registration is required through the Deep Roots website: https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at noon/

Sept. 18

• Native plant sale: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. This is a walk-in program. Volunteers will be available to load plants into your car. Vendors will have native flowers, grasses, sedges, shrubs and trees. Visit https://moprairie.org for updates and information on preordering.

• Handgun: Basic Pistol: 8 to 10 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, 816-249-3194. This is a class for people with little or no experience in handling and shooting a handgun. Topics: safety, types of handguns, different parts of the handgun, the variety of calibers, ammunition and marksmanship. Class does include range time. Registration must be completed by Sept, 16. Participants must be between 18 and 99 years of age.