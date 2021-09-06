Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of September 6, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

• Tuesday: Salisbury steak, brown gravy, sweet potato, broccoli, fruit cup, wheat bread and graham crackers.

• Wednesday: Pulled pork, white corn with peppers, Mexican coleslaw, apple slices, hoagie roll.

• Thursday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, pineapple/Mandarin orange mix, Italian bread, graham crackers.

• Friday: Chicken diced and seasoned, cheddar cheese, salad with tomato and carrots, apples stewed, tortilla, ranch dressing, taco sauce.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions that govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

• Tuesday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, red and green grapes.

• Wednesday: Smokey mesquite tilapia, rosemary red potatoes, Mexican corn, Mandarin oranges.

• Thursday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookie.

• Friday: Sweet and sour chicken, lemon pepper squash, orange-kissed beets, pineapple chunks.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Pork loin with sour cream sauce, wild rice, broccoli and cheese, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken pot pie, sweet potatoes, dessert.