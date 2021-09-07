Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Hardee’s: 910 Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 31.

• Floor drains had accumulation of buildup.

• Vents by prep table and along wall had accumulation of dust buildup.

• Vents on the walk-in cooler fan covers were starting to get accumulation of dust buildup.

• Observed debris and residue under the drink station inside the cabinet. REPEAT.

•Shelving in the walk-in cooler had black buildup on them.

• Correct violations by Oct. 30.

El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant: 1867 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 31.

• Observed buildup of dust on ceiling tiles and vents. REPEAT.

• Observed black buildup on the ceiling and walls in the beer walk-in cooler. REPEAT.

• Gaskets to the reach-in coolers on the prep table were torn and falling off. REPEAT.

• Floor tile missing and broken by the cooking station.

• Ice machine had accumulation of black buildup. CORRECTED on site.

• Nozzle to the bar beverage dispenser had accumulation of buildup. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.

• Observed dead bugs in container of sugar, flour, and corn meal. CORRECTED. Food was discarded and containers were cleaned.

• Some containers of food stored in the walk-in cooler were not covered. CORRECTED. All food was covered.

• Under hang of both drink stations had accumulation of greenish buildup.

• Correct all violations by Oct. 30.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: 1000 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Aug. 31.

• Noticed employee drink without a lid on the same shelf as the single service items. CORRECTED on site. Employee threw away the cup.