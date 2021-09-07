Local events to mark 9/11 anniversary

By The Examiner staff

Several local events are planned to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

A memorial ceremony is planned on the Independence Square, and a local Scout troop is inviting veterans and first responders to a flag-retirement ceremony.

BSA Troop 161 in Independence will retire flags in a ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army facility at 14700 E. Truman Road in Independence.

The ceremony could last about an hour. Current and former military, as well as first responders, are invited. The troop has flags to retire but says if you have a flag that needs to be retired, there will be a container for them, and they will be retired at a later time.

Also on Saturday, the Independence and Eastern Jackson County Youth Courts are sponsoring a variety of events on the Square, including a memorial ceremony during which the names and information about 102 of the Sept. 11 victims will be read.

This is in conjunction with similar events nationwide in which other victims’ names will be read. All told, 2,977 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001 will be remembered along with the six people killed Feb. 26, 1993 during the first attack on the World Trade Center.

Events on the Square include:

• Memorial ceremony, 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

• Display of colors, 9:03 a.m.

• Community resource fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Volunteer cleanup, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals and organizations wanting to volunteer can sign up at www.youthcourtdayofservice.org.