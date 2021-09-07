Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library offers many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Events this week include:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom), 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Let’s Stick Together with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360), 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Mr. Stinky Feet for songs about sharing love, peace and kindness.

• Google Docs Basics, Find, Replace, Select (MCPL360), 2 to 2:30 p.m. Learn some of the ways you can find, relace, and select all matching text to quickly and easily edit a document in Docs. Registration required.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom), 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual story times for your kids, and maybe for you too. We will bring songs and stories directly to your home.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom), 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom), 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual story times for your kids, and maybe for you too. We will bring songs and stories directly to your home.

• Researching the News (MCPL360), 1 to 1:30 p.m. During this program you will learn about library resources you can use to research current and past popular news topics. Registration is required.

• Virtual Book Group, The Ravine: "A Family, A Photograph, A Holocaust Massacre Revealed," by Wendy Lower (Zoom), 2 to 3 p.m. Join this book discussion.

• Mad Science Presents Taste and Smell (Zoom), 4 to 4:45 p.m. Kids are introduced to their senses of smell and taste, and learn how these senses help them enjoy all of their favorite foods as well as the ones that are not as pleasant.

• Business Model Canvas Workshop (Zoom), 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a Square One Event. Is your business model working? Join Kimberly Beer to learn how to stop the chaos and create meaningful direction in your business while ensuring your business idea is solid.

• Personal Storytelling, Part One: How to Choose the Right Story to Tell (Zoom), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Personal storytelling empowers storytellers to embrace an “aha” moment in their lives that changes them somehow in a way that is universally felt and understood by their audience.

• Reinventing Rock’n Roll, the Beatles’ Rubber Soul and Revolver (Zoom), 7 to 8:30 p.m.) The sophisticated songwriting and innovative recording techniques on the Beatles’ sixth studio album (Rubber Soul) and seventh studio album (Revolver) exemplify originality and experimentation for which the band is so famous. Registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.