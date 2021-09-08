Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Monarch Mania – Tagging: 10 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For all ages. Learn about the tagging of monarch butterflies and how nets are used to capture, tag and release them. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.

Civil War Round Table of Western Missouri: 7 p.m., Waterfall Park, 4501 S. Bass Pro Drive, Independence. This is the monthly meeting and members of the public are welcome. Gregg Higginbotham will portray Frank James. For further info, call Beverly Shaw at 816-225-7944.

THURSDAY

Veterans Café: 10:30 a.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Join veterans and family members for coffee, pastries, conversation and learning about veterans benefits.

THIS WEEK

Hummingbird Festival: 9 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Hummingbirds are migrating south and many stop at George Owens Nature Park for rest and food. Bring a camera is encouraged.