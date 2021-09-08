Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

City of Independence:

If you have difficulty in signing up for any clinic in Independence, call 816-325-7019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Friday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept.13, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cockerell and McIntosh Pediatrics, 1203 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. This clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration required.

• Wednesday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cockerell and McIntosh Pediatrics, 11200 E. Winner Road, Independence. This clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is a walk-in clinic with no registration required.

• Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Southwood United Church of Christ, 7904 Raytown Road, Raytown. This clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You may choose to make an appointment for a vaccination at this clinic or you may walk in without any appointment. If you wish to make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212274454047150

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have a question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics, call 816-404-6415.

• Friday, Sept. 10, 12 noon to 6 p.m., East Lee’s Summit Library Covid Clinic, 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, dose 2 of the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment or registration is required.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/