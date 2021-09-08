Sweet Maverick needs a forever home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Maverick is a gorgeous 2-year-old Aussie mix who has been with Animals Best Friends for some time. He is currently in a foster home, but he needs a forever home.

Maverick has blossomed in his foster home. He is house trained and does well with kids. Maverick is a lap dog despite his size. He is extremely sweet and knows his commands. He loves playing with his jolly ball and enjoys treats and peanut butter. Maverick is currently going through training classes at Dog Obedience Group.

This smart, wonderful boy will make a great addition to the right home. If you are interested in adopting Maverick, please go to www.animalsbestfriends.org. ABF does home visits, vet references and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit. If something does happen in which the family cannot keep the animal, Animals Best Friends will take the animal back.