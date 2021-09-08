Uncorked Wine Festival set for this weekend

By The Examiner staff

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the eighth annual Independence Uncorked Wine Festival returns Saturday to the grounds of the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

The festival at 313 W. Pacific Ave. is organized by the Eastern Independence Rotary Club. It runs 1 to 6 p.m. and includes 25 Missouri wineries providing samples.

“I think everybody's really excited to have it again, and we're lucky that's in an outdoor event,” organizer Jodi Krantz said.

The 25 wineries include four new participants, and the rotating distillery this year is Blacksmith Distillery from near Russellville, Mo. There will numerous art and shopping vendors, several food vendors and musical entertainment, including local harpist Andrea Zorich. Krantz noted that ghost hunters from the television channel A&E will also host a presentation.

Krantz said the festival will have a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Cost is $30 in advance (go to independenceuncorked2021.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets) and $40 at the door. Admission includes a wine glass and four-bottle wine bag for the first 2,000 people. Attendance in years past has topped 2,500. Lawn chairs are welcome, but outside food and drink are not allowed.

Several local charities and non-profit organizations have been beneficiaries in past years. This year's charity of choice is the Truman Heritage chapter of Habitat for Humanity. The festival is presented this year by local Edward Jones representatives. For more information, including a list of vendors, go to www.independenceuncorked.com.