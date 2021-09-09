Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Quality Inn and Suites: 3120 N.W. Jefferson, inspected Aug. 31. No violations found.

McDonald’s: 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 1.

• The frappe nozzle had a slimy residue; nozzle was cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

Firehouse Subs: 715 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 1. No violations found.

Casa Mexico 3: 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 2.

• Noticed three large tubs of refried beans that were made the day before in the walk-in cooler. The temperature of the refried beans during the inspection was 48.7 degrees F. The other food temperatures in the walk-in cooler were 40 degrees F and lower. Refried beans were discarded. RE-INSPECTION will be on Sept. 8. A fee of $105 will be due at that time.