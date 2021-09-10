Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Grain Valley Fair: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Armstrong Park, 711 N. Main St. Carnival, beer garden, music, arts and crafts vendors and food booths.

The Grain Valley Fair Parade will run from 2 to 5 p.m. In honor of the state’s bicentennial, the theme is “Looking Back, Moving Forward.” The parade starts at the high school.

For further information and tickets visit www://grainvalleyfair.org/

Hummingbird Festival: 9 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Hummingbirds are migrating south and many stop at George Owens Nature Park for rest and food. Take your camera.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

SATURDAY

9/11 Flag of Honor Memorial: 8:15 to 10:15 a.m., on the Independence Square. In coordination with youth courts across America, local youth court participants will honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by reading out the names and biographical information of 102 of those victims. Fifty youth courts across the country will also participate to remember the victims.

After the memorial reading of names is completed, at approximately 10:15 a.m., there will also be a community resource fair. This fair will include booths and presentations by multiple non-profit organizations, first responders, and other groups.

Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at the Pharoah Cinema on the Independence Square. In coordination with the 9/11 Flag of Honor memorial, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time to select the time for your donation.