The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

9/11 Flag of Honor Memorial: 8:15 to 10:15 a.m., on the Independence Square. In coordination with youth courts across America, local youth court participants will honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks by reading out the names and biographical information of 102 of those victims. Fifty youth courts across the country will also participate to remember the victims. After the memorial reading of names, at approximately 10:15 a.m., there will also be a community resource fair on the Square with booths and presentations by non-profits, first responders and other groups.

Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at the Pharoah Cinema on the Independence Square. In coordination with the 9/11 Flag of Honor memorial, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time to select the time for your donation.

Grain Valley Fair: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Armstrong Park, 711 N. Main St. Carnival, beer garden, music, arts and crafts vendors and food booths.

The Grain Valley Fair Parade will run from 2 to 5 p.m. In honor of the state’s bicentennial, the theme is “Looking Back, Moving Forward.” The parade starts at the high school.

For further information and tickets visit www://grainvalleyfair.org/

Independence Uncorked Wine Festival: 1 to 6 p.m., Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific, Independence. Music, food booths, wine classes and beer. Twenty-five Missouri wineries and a guest spirits distiller will provide samples. Admission – $30 in advance, $40 at the door – includes a wine glass and a four-bottle wine bag for the first 2,000 people. For further information, visit www.IndependenceUncorked.com or https://www.facebook.com/IndependenceUncorked/.

To buy tickets, visit https://independenceuncorked2021.eventbrite.com.

Hummingbird Festival: 9 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. Hummingbirds are migrating south and many stop at George Owens Nature Park for rest and food. Take your camera.

Independence City Drop-off Depot: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 875 Vista Ave. Masks are required. Find the full list of what is accepted at http://www.ci.independence.mo.us/MuniServices/Trash

Electronics Recycling Event and 9/11 Remembrance: 9 to noon, parking lot of the Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church, 28901 NE Colbern Road, Lone Jack. Items being collected include anything with a cord or battery including computers, TVs, printers, monitors, audio equipment, cameras, microwaves, coffee pots, appliances, car/boat batteries. The event is free except for a fee on TVs, CRT computer monitors, and items with Freon. A brief prayer and moment of silence will be held in the parking lot at 10:30 a.m. For further information, visit www.llcumc.org.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Buckner Farmers Market: 7 to 11 a.m. in the large parking lot on Hudson Street downtown. For further info, visit https://www.facebook.com/BucknerMoChamber/

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

2021 Warbird Fly-In: 9 a.m., Radio-controlled flying field at Fleming Park, 22807 S.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, 816-503-4800. The event is for any military replica radio-controlled airplanes. The planes participating range from pre-World War I to modern turbo jets. Flying begins at 9 a.m. Admission is free. Polish sausages, hot dogs, drinks and snacks will be for sale.

Vaile Mansion Arboretum Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon, Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. Explore the grounds of the Vaile Mansion and win prizes at this free event. Register by calling 816-797-8711. Sponsored by the Independence Tree Commission.

Second Saturday Autumn Architecture Tours: 10 a.m., 223 N. Main, Independence. The city of Independence providing a series of tours of local architecture this fall. The theme for Sept. 11 will be “A Look Back at Independence 1921.”

American Legion Dance: American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.