Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

The Parkway Senior Living – Memory Care: 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Aug. 13.

• Noticed thermometer missing in the reach-in cooler with the milk. Correct by Oct. 12.

Subway: 11240 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Aug. 13.

• The back exit door weather stripping is torn and in disrepair.

Sure Stay Plus: 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Aug. 16. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 18.

• The outside of the cover on the ice machine has a dark colored buildup.

• The soda nozzles had a dark colored residue. Nozzles were cleaned and sanitized. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct violation by 10/17.

McDonald’s: 3116 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 20.

• The fan covers in the walk-in cooler have a buildup of dust.

• The nozzle on the frappe machine had a slimy residue, nozzle was cleaned and sanitized on site. CORRECTED.

• There were no handwashing signs in the restrooms. Inspector provided signage. CORRECTED on site.

• Correct all violations by Oct. 19.

First Watch restaurant: 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 24. No violations found.

Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church: 4313 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 25.

• Observed ice scoop stored in ice bin with handle touching ice. CORRECTED. Scoop was moved to holder on top of ice bin.

• Shelled eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler. CORRECTED. Eggs were moved to the bottom of the reach-in cooler.

Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (new addition): 4313 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Aug. 25.

• Along the floor base and by the back door had accumulation of dead bugs and debris. Corrected by Oct. 24.