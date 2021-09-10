South Blue Springs road closure extended

By The Examiner staff

The Moreland School Road closure in south Blue Springs has been extended again due to rain-related delays. The city says it expects the closure to last another week.

Crews two weeks ago closed the road between Liggett Road and Tenh Street to repave several blocks. The initial plan called for the road to reopen for Labor Day weekend.

Detour signs have directed traffic to Clark Road, Missouri 7 and Liggett Road around neighborhoods to the north and south of Moreland School Road.

For more information, contact the Public Works Engineering Division at (816) 228-0121.