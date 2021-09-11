Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of September 6, 2021.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Battered tilapia, sweet potato, spinach, tropical fruit mix, wholegrain bread, shortbread cookies.

• Tuesday: Barbecue beef, potato salad, California blend, banana, wholegrain bun.

• Wednesday: Mexican taco salad, nacho chips with shredded cheese and lettuce/tomatoes, Mexicali mix, orange.

• Thursday: Barbecued chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, wholegrain bun.

• Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wholegrain bread.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Tuna salad with lettuce and tomatoes, peas and carrots, fruit salad.

• Tuesday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, berries and bananas.

• Wednesday: Grilled chicken Caesar salad, baked potato, Hidden Valley carrots, pineapple chunks.

• Thursday: Baked cod, roasted garlic potatoes, butter beans, fruit delight.

• Friday: Chicken alfredo, steamed broccoli, carrots, honeydew slice.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, spiced apples, dessert.

• Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, stuffing, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: Lemon garlic fish, scalloped potatoes, beets, dessert.