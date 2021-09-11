Two from Chrisman given Rotary honor

By The Examiner staff

Two students at William Chrisman High School are the Independence Rotary students of the week.

Brooklyn Burkey, daughter of Robert and Nikki Burkey, is on the student council and is in the National Honor Society. She plays varsity volleyball, is a varsity swimmer and pole vaults on the varsity track team. She plays the cello in the symphonic orchestra.

She is a McCoy Award winner, a lifeguard at the Henly Aquatic Center, a student athletic worker for the Independence School District and played club volleyball from 2015 to 2020.

She plans to use the A-plus program to earn an associate’s degree in forensic chemistry and pursue a career in forencic science.

Cameron Dickerson, son of Robert and Angela Dickerson, is on the student council and in the National Honor Society. He is a McCoy Award winner. He plays basketball and tennis. He referees little league games in basketball, soccer, baseball and volleyball. He’s involved in competitive basketball through AAU.

He plans to attend either Northwest Missouri State University or Missouri State University to study graphic design or sports management.