Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Essex of Grain Valley: 401 Southwest Rock Creek Lane, inspected Aug. 27. No violations found.

Grain Valley Marketplace 8: 1131 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Sept. 5.

• Noticed popcorn on the floor under seat in theaters 1, 5, 7. Correct by Nov. 4.

Stony Point Elementary: 1001 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Sept. 7. No violations noted.

MO Country: 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected Sept. 9. No violations found.