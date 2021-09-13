Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Wendys: 4301 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 23.

• Sanitized water found out of concentration and soiled in food prep areas. Corrected at the time of inspection.

• Employees must all have food handler cards.

• Pump under cabinet in dining area noted not free from accumulation of soil.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Where floor meets walls throughout kitchen area found heavily soiled. Floors behind and under equipment found heavily soiled.

• Floor drains under three-compartment sink found heavily soiled.

• Food in walk-in freezer found with large amount of ice buildup on it from freezer’s condenser.

• Food must be stored in packages, covered containers or wrappings.

• Fly tape found being used in food prep and service areas. Corrected at the time of inspection.

Wendys: 9022 U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 23.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink. Paper towels not found at any of the hand sinks in the kitchen area.

• All employees must have Independence food handler cards by next inspection.

• Floors under and behind equipment found soiled.

• Food was not properly stored in freezer. Food found stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 3939 S. Bolger Road, inspected Aug. 23.

• Hand sink close to walk-in cooler found leaking.

• All food handlers must have Independence food handler cards by next inspection.

• Multiple drinking items found along food contact surfaces in kitchen.

• Ware washing equipment is not clean as required. Area around ware washing equipment found heavily soiled.

• Each-in cooler on cook line found with standing water in the base of it.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Multiple floor drains found soiled and in need of cleaning.

• Fly tape found being used in food prep areas.