Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

IHOP: 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 3. No violations found.

Centerline Beach Volleyball: 1910 S.E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 3.

• Observed sliced tomatoes, sliced meats and multiple cooked leftovers not dated with prep or discard dates. CORRECTED on site; product was dated.

• Significant amount of grease buildup behind and under fryers. Correct by Nov. 2.

Goodcents Deli: 1330-1332 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 3.

• Noticed boxes of mustard being kept on the floor in the hallway.

• Cooler with the meat and cheese was leaking water on the floor.

• Noticed the chicken noodle soup and meatballs were 106 degrees F. CORRECTED on site. Manager reheated the soup and meatballs only out for 35 minutes.

• Correct violations by Nov. 2.

Pavilion at Centerline: 1900 S.E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 3.

• Observed discolored buildup inside ice machine. CORRECTED on site; owner discarded ice and cleaned and sanitized ice machine.

Casa Mexico 3: 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 8.

• Noticed three large tubs of refried beans that were made the day before in the walk-in cooler. The temperature of the refried beans during the inspection was 48 degrees F. The other food temperatures in the walk-in cooler were 40 degrees F and lower. Refried beans were discarded.

• RE-INSPECTION will be on Sep. 8. A fee of $105 will be due at that time.