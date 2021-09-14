Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Monarch Mania, Tagging: 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Tagging monarchs is a large-scale citizen science effort across North America, helping scientists understand the monarchs’ fall migration. Learn about the reason for tagging and try using nets to capture, tag, and release monarchs. This event is designed for all ages. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and signing up for “Insects: Monarch Mania – Tagging.”

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.

Independence Civil War Study Group: 7 p.m., Perkins, 3939 Bolger Drive. This event is open to the public. Chris Fritsche from the Lexington State Park will speak about the Battle of Lexington. For further information, call Wayne Schnetzer, 816-252-4986.