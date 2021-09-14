Murder suspect back in custody

By The Examiner staff

A Jackson County woman charged with murder in the July shooting death of her boyfriend was captured Monday afternoon after she fled house arrest last week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies located and arrested Katie Black, 25, near Atherton in northeastern Jackson County. Black is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, in Sibley following an argument July 7. Prosecutors filed charges two days later.

A judge granted bond at $50,000/10 percent, and Black posted bond on Aug. 5 and was released to house arrest in Atherton. According to the sheriff's office, Black removed her bracelet and fled home on Sept. 7. She is now held without bond.