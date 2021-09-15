Many cats need people to adopt them

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

There are so many homeless cats that need good homes. Cats are fun, independent animals who are pretty low maintenance. Having more than one cat is great because they keep each other company and are occupied playing most of the time.

Animals Best Friends has several wonderful cats that need loving, forever homes.

Clover is a beautiful 7-month-old domestic long-haired female. She is a sweet girl who loves to play and snuggle. Clover will make a great addition to the right family.

Shamrock is a handsome 7-month-old domestic short-haired male. He has a beautiful gray coat and gorgeous yellow eyes. Shamrock is a sweet boy who will make a great addition to a loving family

Sally Jane is a beautiful black and white domestic short-hair who is 20 months old. She enjoys laying on the cat tree or curling up with the other cats. Toys bring her a lot of joy, especially her catnip toy.

If you are looking for a cat or kitten to join your family and think one of these babies might be a good fit, please go to the website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet references, and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.